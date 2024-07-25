Abela says Malta has enough cab drivers and couriers after hundreds have permits refused

Malta will no longer allow more taxi drivers and couriers into the country, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Thursday, insisting that no more such workers are needed in the labour market.

During an interview with Newsbook’s chief editor Matthew Xuereb, Abela said the country has enough Y-plate drivers and couriers, and does not need more workers in these roles.

“The country has reached the maximum, and no more such workers is needed. Therefore, no more workers will be accepted in these types of jobs,” he said.

Abela confirmed that hundreds of non-EU nationals applying to work as taxi drivers and food couriers are having their work permit applications refused.

He said this is a strategic decision that was taken by the authorities in recent weeks.

While the move should not impact third-country nationals already working in these roles, Abela said any workers in Malta who have had their applications refused may have to leave the country.

Abela also referred to a recent court case that saw a business owner charged with human trafficking and worker exploitation after bringing foreign workers into Malta under false pretences.

While the owner was convicted and now faces a two-year prison sentence, Abela warned that those workers who were duped into coming to Malta may be forced to return to their home country.

“If there is no legitimate work, they will have to leave the country,” he said.

100 apply for benefit fraud pardon

When asked about the benefit fraud scandal, Abela said 100 people applied for a presidential pardon that was being offered to people who fraudulently benefitted from the social benefits racket masterminded by former Labour MP Silvio Grixti.

Abela said the pardon is not being offered to those who facilitated and masterminded the fraud scheme, but rather only to those who were convicted, undergoing court proceedings or under investigation.

The Prime Minister insisted that most of the applications were people who were ineligible for the full benefits they received, but still suffered from some form of illness.

Abela did not confirm how many people have been given this amnesty, but he said the applications are being reviewed.

Increased pressures on power grid

Abela defended recent efforts by Enemalta and the Energy Ministry to strengthen Malta’s electricity distribution system in recent months.

He defended this despite a string of powercuts affecting various localities across Malta and Gozo.

Abela said the power grid is under increased pressure due to various reasons, including higher uptake of electric vehicles and even the shore-to-ship system, which allows certain cruise liners to plug directly into the national grid and switch off their engines.

He said Enemalta embarked on a cable replacement and strengthening programme after a series of power cuts in 2023. This project saw the government entity carry out six years’ worth of work over a seven-month period.

Abela said none of the cables and joints that were replaced during this exercise have failed or caused power cuts. Rather, faults that developed this year were in areas where works had not been carried out or were not completed.

PM open to renewing Stabbiltà

Meanwhile, Abela said he is open to renewing Stabbiltà, a price stability scheme introduced by the government in January this year.

Under this scheme, the government and major food importers and retailers agreed to reduce the price of around 400 food products in a bid to combat inflation.

Abela said the government could renew the scheme during the next budget if it is still needed to stabilise inflation.