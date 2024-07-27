Restoration of Paola's Christ the King basilica secures €400,000 government grant

The restoration of Paola’s Christ the King church belfry and portico appears set to go ahead after the government pledged €400,000 to the project.

Earlier this year, MaltaToday revealed that a planning application for a restaurant on top of the Basilica had been filed, sparking controversy and leading to a scaling back of the project. Heritage Malta also filed an objection to the plans last month.

In a statement issued by the Archdiocese this morning, it was announced that the project could continue thanks to a substantial cash injection from the government.

Fr Marc André Camilleri said that following meetings with ministers Byron Camilleri and Owen Bonnici, it was agreed that the government would commit €400,000 to the project.

The parish priest said that since funding had been secured, the parish church would be using the portico as a viewing platform for visitors and as a location for events and other fundraising activities.

The planned cafeteria will now be located at ground level.

Fr Camilleri said: “This agreement is a win-win. The parish secures its objective of restoring the portico while visitors will get to enjoy the spectacular view from the roof. While the cafeteria will be located at ground level, we have achieved our overarching aim to make the maintenance of the church more sustainable”.

The parish has already embarked upon restoration works and intends to complete the project next year.