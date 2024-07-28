Abela: ‘We will not let a few people benefit at the expense of many’

“We will not let a few people benefit while many suffer,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Abela was speaking during a phone-in interview on ONE Radio, where he dedicated most of his time to explain recent decisions to reject foreign worker applications in sectors that do not need more foreign workers.

This week, Abela stated that the country has enough Y-plate drivers and couriers, and does not need more workers in these roles.

On Sunday, Abela explained that this decision came after an analysis on the local labour market. “There should only be workers that the market needs in Malta,” he said.

He cautioned however, that this decision does not mean Malta does not need foreign workers, noting that sectors such as healthcare and elderly care rely on the supply of migrant workers.

Speaking about future decisions, Abela promised that his government will make the necessary “ambitious” decisions, although he gave no indication of what this would look like.

Abela further cautioned individuals and businesses aiming to circumvent these measures through fraudulent applications, saying that they too will find refusals.

The Prime Minister claimed that these measures will now incentivise employers to take care and invest in their foreign workers, as they will no longer be able to remove one worker and employ two more.

Abela also spoke about the tables and chairs issue, where he stated reiterated that, “the few cannot benefit at the expense of the many.”

He pointed to the enforcement action taken in Gozo’s Victoria square, saying that authorities are currently examining a number of tables and chairs permits in different localities.

Abela said that government will continue aiding and respecting businesses, adding that he also expects respect from them.