Experts to determine sites for more artificial reefs in Maltese waters

A five-year plan is set to introduce more artificial reefs in Malta around five different geographical locations.

The artificial reefs will be located inside the islands’ specially-managed marine protected areas (MPAs).

Artificial reefs, which are submerged structures onto the seabed such as shipwrecks, are necessary to emulate some functions of a natural reef to protect, regenerate, and enhance the populations of living marine resources.

Apart from enhancing marine biodiversity, the reefs create new snorkelling attractions that relieve tourism pressure on natural reefs.

Ambjent Malta, which manages terrestrial Natura 2000 sites, will develop management plans for Malta’s MPAs, with artificial reefs part of the various habitat enhancement measures.

The five candidate sites for MPAs have yet to be evaluated by experts and stakeholder engagement.

To date, only one reef structure has been deployed in the Maltese islands, at St Julian’s in 2004. In 2008, the University of Malta published a scientific report indicating sufficient scientific evidence that there has been an increase in species diversity on the reef and the surrounding areas including a set of recommendations for a more stable structure once the artificial reef is deployed.

But Ambjent Malta is also developing a long-term action plan on scientific studies for the deployment of artificial reefs over the next 10 years, in consultation with other key players and stakeholders.

Malta’s marine Natura 2000 network encompasses 18 sites over 4,100 square kilometres – around 35% of the fisheries management zone – and was set up to conserve important habitats and species.

It includes SACs (special areas of conservation), where marine habitats are protected, and SPAs (special protected areas) designated for the protection of seabirds.

Malta is now at the stage where it must establish the management measures for the MPAs. Until then these areas are governed by national protection rules, where developments or activities in these areas are screened and assessed to mitigate negative impacts. Other sectors, such as fisheries and maritime transport, are regulated under respective laws.