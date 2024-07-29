Gżira substation fire causes power outage

A fire in a substation beneath a residential block in Gżira caused a power outage that affected the nearby area.

Enemalta said the incident happened at around 1pm in the substation in Triq Sir Patrick Stuart.

Nobody was injured but the fire caused a power outage that impacted more than 3,000 clients, Enemalta said in a statement.

The Civil Protection Department were on site to put out the flames, aided by technical teams from Enemalta.

The energy company said the vast majority of households and businesses had power restored in less than an hour.

However, Enemalta said just over 300 clients, who were connected directly to the substation remain without electricity. The company said it is working to provide an alternative source of electricity until the necessary repairs are carried out.

A photo from the inside of the substation disseminated by the company shows damaged equipment and blackened walls.

The company did not say what caused the fire to start.

A medical team was on site as a precaution and residents in the area were temporarily evacuated until the situation was brought under control.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who was present at TVM's studios for a recording of Xtra when the incident happened, thanked Enemalta's workers and the CPD for their prompt action to control the fire and help restore electricity in the shortest time possible to the majority of those impacted by the outage.

