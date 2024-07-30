[WATCH] Cabinet members tight-lipped ahead of vote to remove Edward Scicluna from Central Bank role

Cabinet members kept their cards close to their chest when asked whether they believe Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna should be removed from his post.

On Tuesday, members of cabinet were doorstepped outside of Castille ahead of a vote aimed at removing Scicluna from his role at the Central Bank.

The former finance minister will go on trial for fraudulent gain in connection with the Vitals hospitals PPP, but has resisted calls for his resignation for months. Last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced that Scicluna will be removed from the Malta Financial Services Authority’s board of directors.

Making their way to Castille, cabinet members were asked whether they believe Edward Scicluna should remain at his post.

Most of those who responded referred journalists to statements made by Robert Abela. “I think the Prime Minister has already made his opinion clear on the subject and I agree with what he said,” parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg stated.

Similarly, justice minister Jonathan Attard, also referred journalists to the Prime Minister’s statements.

Housing minister Roderick Galdes deviated from what his colleagues stated before him, saying, “Edward Scicluna is one of the most honest people who served as finance minister. I appreciate the fact that he worked hard for Malta to be in the position that it is in today.”

Others were less open on their opinion, only noting that cabinet will, “make their decision based on the best interest of the country.”