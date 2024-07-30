PN asks Auditor General to probe botched Magħtab incinerator tender

The Nationalist Party has asked the Auditor General to investigate the planned Magħtab incinerator project, which tender was recently annulled by the civil court.

PN MPs Graham Bencini, Darren Carabott and Claudette Buttigieg, who sit on parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, on Tuesday presented their request to the Auditor General.

They are asking that the National Audit Office probe the process by which the €600 million tender was awarded.

The Appeals Court annulled the Magħtab incinerator tender last month and ordered that the bids be adjudicated anew because members of the adjudicating and revision boards at the Contracts Department had a conflict of interest.

The Magħtab incinerator is a crucial component in Malta’s waste management strategy since it will help reduce the dependence on landfilling for non-recyclable waste.

The PN’s request was also signed by shadow environment minister Rebekah Borg and climate change spokesperson Eve Borg Bonello.

The request was filed following a decision taken by the PN parliamentary group.

“The PN will keep on insisting that people should have peace of mind that their money is being spent in a responsible way and all residents enjoy a clean and healthy environment,” the PN spokespersons said.