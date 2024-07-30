[WATCH] Cabinet members agree with Robert Abela's pick for Malta's next EU Commissioner

Cabinet members approve of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decision to nominate his former chief of staff Glenn Micallef to the role of European Commissioner.

Micallef was Abela’s second choice for the top EU job, after a court ruled Chris Fearne should stand trial in the Vitals corruption case. The nomination stands out given Micallef’s lack of political experience, as it is a long-held tradition that member states nominate former or current politicians.

On Tuesday, ministers were asked to give their opinion on whether they agree with Abela’s pick for the influential role as they entered Castille for a Cabinet meeting.

All Cabinet members toed the party line and approved of Micallef’s nomination.

Their responses varied however when asked whether they were interested in the role themselves.

MaltaToday had reported that ministers Miriam Dalli, Clyde Caruana and Ian Borg, who at some stage were being considered as potential nominees, had indicated they were not interested in the post.

When Dalli was asked about her interest, she said that, “it was something that is decided by the Prime Minister.”

Similarly, other members of Cabinet told journalists that they had no interest in the role.

Interestingly, Transport Minister Chris Bonett chuckled at the idea of him being interested, adding, “I’ve only started working in Cabinet. How could I have that aspiration?”