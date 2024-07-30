[WATCH] Abela insists he has 'unanimous' support of cabinet, disregards contradicting reports as 'spin'

Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted that he has the full confidence of Cabinet, following Edward Scicluna’s decision to suspend himself as governor of the Central Bank of Malta pending court charges against him regarding the Vitals fraud scandal.

Less than a week ago, Abela stated that Chris Fearne and Ronald Mizzi had set “the right example” when they resigned following their indictment in relation to the fraudulent Vitals concession. He expressed hope that Scicluna would make the right decision.

However, Scicluna did not resign like Fearne and Mizzi, but merely suspended himself following a cabinet meeting where the goal was to remove the Governor from his post.

When asked about this discrepancy, Abela pointed journalists to the “particular regulatory framework” under which the Central Bank operates. He also pointed to Scicluna’s removal from the MFSA board of directors last week, noting that the two organisations offer different parameters for Scicluna’s removal.

Abela was referring to the fact that a governor can be asked to resign only if found guilty of a crime or if he is no longer fit to carry out his duties.

The Prime Minister was also asked whether he enjoyed the full support of his cabinet in light of reports that this was not the case. MaltaToday earlier reported that ministers appear to have settled on a compromise that would see Scicluna "suspended pending the outcome of the case" against him.

“Disregard certain reports, everyone has their own spin. Cabinet unanimously backed me.”

Abela was also quizzed on the details of the mutual agreement achieved. However, he gave no clear answer when asked whether Scicluna would still enjoy a salary or be compensated in any way.

“The reply to your question arises from the condition of the fact that Professor Scicluna is not occupying his role temporarily.”