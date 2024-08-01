IĠM welcomes SLAPP legal notice, but disappointed over sluggish press reforms

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has welcomed a legal notice bringing into force the European Directive on Strategic Cases Against Public Participation (SLAPP), but said that it would be studying it in more detail.

“The IĠM feels that the order is an advancement over the void that existed until today. However, the IĠM will be studying the order in more detail to be in a position to recommend improvements in the protection of journalists and people who get involved in public participation,” the IĠM said.

On Wednesday, government announced it had transposed the EU’s anti-SLAPP directive. The directive was transposed while anti-SLAPP provisions proposed by the Media Experts Committee have been sitting on government’s lap for over a year.

The IĠM noted with disappointment that nine months after the government promised a White Paper for public consultation on reforms for the media field proposed by the Expert Committee last year, this has not yet materialised.

“The IĠM reiterates that the anti-SLAPP measures are only part of a wider framework of reforms that are needed for the protection of journalists and people who get involved in public participation."

“There needs to be constitutional reforms, changes in the law of defamation and in the Criminal Code, among others, with the aim of creating an environment where journalists can work with more peace of mind.

“Changes are also needed in the Freedom of Information Act so that it really serves as a tool for more transparency.” The IĠM reiterated the need for the White Paper to be published as soon as possible.