Abela loyalists fear Muscat-backed Jason Micallef will cost party next election

Members of the Labour Party backing Prime Minister Robert Abela fear Jason Micallef’s return to the executive could spell defeat in the coming general election, MaltaToday understands.

This newspaper understands Micallef is expected to officially announce his nomination for deputy leader for party affairs this week, a move which Abela loyalists feel would hand them defeat in the general election.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said Micallef, whose nomination for deputy leader is widely believed to be backed by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, told this newspaper the former secretary general’s return would mean “regression and not progression” for Labour.

This newspaper also understands there is pushback against Jason Micallef’s return by a number of MPs in Labour’s government parliamentary group, who also feel he is not the right man for the job.

“If the right person is elected deputy leader, we can challenge the Nationalist Party for the election, but if Micallef is elected, we’ve lost it already,” one MP who spoke under condition of anonymity told MaltaToday.

The Labour Party will be electing two deputy leaders on 13 September after Daniel Micallef and Chris Fearne announced they are stepping down.

The post of deputy leader for party affairs, currently occupied by Micallef, cannot be contested by members of parliament. However, a proposal floated floated by Robert Abela to change the statute in this regard is being actively considered.

This newspaper understands the move to change the statute would be carried out to pit Micallef against a stronger nominee.

On the other hand, the post of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs can only be contested by MPs with Ian Borg emerging as the strong favourite. It remains unclear so far whether Borg will be contested if he decides to go for it.

In both races, the candidate who obtains 50%+1 of delegate votes in the first round is elected deputy leader. If nobody passes the threshold, a run-off takes place the day after between the top two candidates in each race.

Micallef’s name was first touted publicly on Wednesday by Labour MEP Daniel Attard who said the former secretary general was the ideal choice for the post. It is no secret that Attard still backs former leader Joseph Muscat, having openly voiced his support for him, and even inviting him to speak at his political events during the MEP election campaign.

Later, in comments to the press, Micallef said he is “seriously considering” contesting for the post, saying he was “overwhelmed” by the feedback he was getting.

Micallef was secretary general between 2003 and 2008 when the party was led by Alfred Sant. He was re-elected secretary general soon after Joseph Muscat became leader in 2008 but the post was abolished a year later to make way for the unelected post of CEO.

Micallef has recently insisted on the need to re-introduce the post of secretary general but ruled out any interest in it when interviewed on F Living. He appears to enjoy significant grassroots support for the deputy leadership post although others may also put their hat in the ring.