Edward Scicluna will be suspended on half-pay after mutual agreement with cabinet

Edward Scicluna’s temporary self-suspension as Central Bank governor will see him pocketing half his pay during this period, as opposed to his full salary of €138,000.

Media reports have indicated that Prime Minister Robert Abela and Edward Scicluna agreed that the latter be suspended on half-pay, in the same way other civil servants with pending criminal procedures are treated.

Scicluna told the Times of Malta that he asked to have his salary slashed by half during his temporary self-suspension, while Abela told Lovin Malta that this was a reasonable solution, and that Scicluna agreed to be treated in this manner.

On Wednesday, Scicluna formally announced his decision to step aside from his functions as governor of the Central Bank. This was announced by the Central Bank of Malta in a statement released 24 hours after Cabinet settled for a compromise solution following Scicluna’s refusal to resign.

Abela was vague on Tuesday when journalists asked him whether Scicluna would still enjoy a salary during his suspension. He said that the answer “arises from the condition of the fact that Professor Scicluna is temporarily not occupying his role”.