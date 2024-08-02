Jason Micallef makes bid for Labour deputy leader for party affairs

Labour’s former secretary-general Jason Micallef has officially filed his candidature to return at a leadership position, and run for the post of deputy leader for party affairs.

Micallef is currently chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency, the legacy committee for the 2018 European Capital of Culture.

Race for Labour’s deputy leader party affairs starts taking shape

Micallef had been secretary-general when Labour failed to be elected under Alfred Sant by just 1,500 votes. The post was abolished by Sant’s successor Joseph Muscat in 2010, when the new leader hand-picked a CEO, James Piscopo, to handle the party’s management.

Micallef however remained a vocal Labour activist, and since Muscat’s disgraced exit in 2019, a standard-bearer for the former prime minister now facing charges of corruption in connection with the Vitals hospital PPP procurement.

The election for deputy leader for party affairs, which is occupied by an official that is not an MP, will be held on 13 September.

“This was not an easy decision for me, far from it. I had extensive discussions with many people in the party, including leader Robert Abela and other Labour officials. From all these meetings, it became clear, and I understood, that in the current situation, with the experience I have gained over many years in the leadership of various party structures, as well as other experiences obtained through leading national projects, I can be of help in the renewal that Labour needs at this time,” Micallef said.

A broadcaster by trade, Micallef established himself on the television screens of TVM from an early age with his gardening programme Naturambjent, before entering politics at 30 when he was elected in 1994 as a local councillor for Mosta, a post he held for 10 years. In 2003, he was voted to the post of Labour secretary-general, which he held up until 2009. He was later appointed executive chairman of One Producutions, and in 2013, chairman of the Valletta 2018 Foundation, whose legacy committee, the VCA, he is now chief executive of.

READ ALSO: Abela loyalists fear Muscat-backed Jason Micallef will cost party next election

Accolades for Micallef poured in this morning from such activists such as Charlon Gouder, the former One TV journalist now defence lawyer to Joseph Muscat.

“I wish him success, and I will be of assistance to him in this short yet intensive journey to election day. I have no doubt of his integrity and work ethic. Neither do delegates underestimate the need for someone of their ilk, who knows them by name and shared their joys and sorrows, to bring about the changes Labour needs.”

Another prominent supporter is Labour MEP Daniel Attard, who said Micallef was a grassroots activist with deep knowledge of party structures and local council management as well as electoral campaigns.

“In Robert Abela’s own words, your mind is at ease with Jason Micallef, because everyone knows he delivers what he pledges. He is a man of consistence and integrity, and he has the right qualities for this role.”

The post of Labour deputy leader for party affairs, one of two deputy leaders, was made vacant with the resignation of Daniel Micallef in the wake of the European elections results. Since then, the other deputy leadership for parliamentary affairs, a post reserved for the deputy prime minister, has become vacant with the resignation of Chris Fearne, the former health minister now facing charges of dereliction of duty in connection with the Vitals PPP.