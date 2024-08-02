Daphne Foundation says SLAPP legal notice is bare minimum, excludes domestic cases

The Daphne Foundation has said Malta’s government had included only cross-border claims, and not domestic ones, in a legal notice designed to protect defendants from vexatious defamations lawsuits, known as SLAPPs (strategic lawsuits against public participation).

The Foundation said the government had only laid down the minimum requirements in its transposition of the EU’s anti-SLAPP Directive – known as Daphne’s law – by legal notice earlier this week.

In a letter to the minister of justice, the Daphne Foundation, human rights NGO Aditus, and anti-corruption NGO Repubblika said that it was ironic for Malta to be the first member state to transpose the European law, while not providing a more comprehensive protection that would set a positive example for other countries.

“We are disappointed that the government has chosen to limit the anti-SLAPP legislation to those minimum requirements, covering only SLAPP cases with cross-border implications,” the groups said.

The Directive itself states that it lays down minimum standards for Member States, enabling them to adopt or maintain provisions that establish effective safeguards against abusive litigation.

The transposition of the Directive had to be guided by recommendations adopted by the Euoprean Commission as well as the Council of Ministers, which complement the law by providing the detail needed for the national anti-SLAPP laws to afford meaningful protection – including safeguards against domestic SLAPP cases.

But by covering only cases with cross-border implications, defendants in Malta in cases which lack this element would therefore not be protected.

“This lacuna is significant, given the frequent abuse of the law that has earned Malta the dubious honour of being the country with the highest number of cases of SLAPPs per capita in the European Union –19.93 per 100,000 in 2023. We are therefore not encouraged by the government’s eagerness to ‘participate and assist other countries’ in transposing the Directive, as this critical omission from Europe’s first national anti-SLAPP legislation sets a negative precedent for the rest of Europe,” the NGOs said.

The NGOs also said that a confusing article on unfounded claims had been ‘repurposed’ in the legal notice. “At worst, it could be interpreted as stating the preconditions of early dismissal, rather than the features that allow the court to infer the purpose of the plaintiff – a notoriously difficult task for the court, which is why these features are important for meaningful protection.”

Malta also capped the maximum penalty that may be imposed on a plaintiff at €10,000, But while Article 15 of the Directive requires penalties for plaintiffs to be effective, proportionate, and dissuasive, the NGOs said the €10,000 capping would not be dissuasive to a large corporation or wealthy individual.

The EU Recommendation provides that anti-SLAPP measures should include “raising awareness and developing expertise, in particular among legal professionals and the targets of manifestly unfounded or abusive court proceedings against public participation, to ensure that support is available for those targeted by such proceedings and to support enhanced monitoring.”

The Council of Europe has also recommended that governents strengthen policy frameworks to counter SLAPPs, with support for targets and victims, and development of awareness raising programmes.

“To our knowledge, the government has not announced any such measures, leaving a significant gap in the system of anti-SLAPP protection,” the NGOs said.

“Malta is still in time to address the shortcomings we outline here and others that may yet be identified,” they told the government in their letter.

“We look forward to your positive confirmation that the promised and much-delayed White Paper on reforms will include proposals for amendments to the anti-SLAPP legislation, and other measures to ensure that Malta’s anti-SLAPP regime provides meaningful and comprehensive protection against abusive litigation in both cross-border and domestic cases.”