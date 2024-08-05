Helpline 138 launched in memory of Jean Paul Sofia for construction, health and safety inquiries

A new helpline, 138, has been launched to provide a centralized 24/7 system for all inquiries related to construction, health, and safety, in a move that commemorates the late Jean Paul Sofia.

This initiative, unveiled by Minister for Justice and Reform of the Construction Sector Jonathan Attard, will serve as a key reference point for the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

During a press conference, Attard said the helpline is part of a broader series of reforms aimed at raising standards in the construction sector. “This new helpline is also a confirmation of our commitment to give a stronger and more effective voice to workers and those affected by the construction sector,” he said.

The choice of the helpline number, 138, pays tribute to Jean Paul Sofia, marking his birthday on August 13. Attard, in his address, emphasised the personal significance of this dedication and the importance of commemorating victims and their families through ongoing reforms.

Sofia’s mother, Isabelle Bonnici, was present at the launch and was thanked by the Minister for her involvement and support in identifying the helpline number.

This new service represents one of five immediate initiatives announced earlier this year, alongside a forthcoming OHSA law and free legal and architectural services for those affected by construction issues.

Dr Josianne Cutajar, CEO of the OHSA, outlined the emergency contact capabilities of the helpline. Collaborating with servizz.gov, the helpline allows agents to identify and escalate high-risk situations directly, ensuring immediate action where necessary. This includes scenarios such as workers operating without protective gear or serious hazards involving vehicles on roofs.

Roderick Bonnici, Acting CEO of the BCA, said the helpline will address inquiries on various topics, including regulations on damage avoidance to third-party property, site management, energy performance certificates, and the licensing of builders and contractors.

The launch event, held at the BCA offices, also paid homage to engineer Robert Schembri, a dedicated BCA board member who lost his life over the weekend.

Other attendees included Servizz.gov CEO Massimo Vella, Emanuel Grech from the Ministry for Justice and Reform of the Construction Sector's Information Management Unit, and employees from both authorities.

Attard concluded by reaffirming the government's dedication to completing the majority of the announced initiatives within six months, underscoring the administration's commitment to safer and more accountable construction practices.