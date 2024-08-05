menu

IM announces works at Tal-Imghallaq roundabout in bid to ease traffic congestion

Infrastructure agency says works on cable-laying are ongoing, and works on the better organisation of utility services and better traffic flow are about to start

karl_azzopardi
5 August 2024, 6:01pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Tal-Imghallaq Roundabout
Works to ease traffic congestion at the Qormi/Luqa roundabout (Tal-Imghallaq) have been announced by Infrastructure Malta.

The infrastructure agency said on Monday that works on cable-laying were ongoing, and works on the better organisation of utility services and better traffic flow were about to start.

Vehicles heading to the roundabout will be deviated through Triq Manoel Dimech instead of Triq l-Imdina.

The exit towards Luqa will see an additional lane in Triq it-Tin.

It said parking and pedestrian access will be improved, and works are scheduled to finish before the scholastic year starts.

