[WATCH] Refalo has nothing to say on whether he returned historic stone marker

Minister Anton Refalo had no comments for the press when asked to confirm whether he returned a 19th century British-era stone marker which was in his possession.

“I have no more comments to make on the issue,” he told journalists on Tuesday. “I’ve said all I have to say.”

Last month, Heritage Malta chairman Mario Cutajar told the Times of Malta that Refalo had returned the historical artefact which he was keeping at his Qala home’s garden.

“To my knowledge, that [the stone marker] was returned,” Cutajar said. “I don’t know how it ended up in his place. He is definitely, definitely, definitely, definitely not the kind of person to steal,” he added.

But questions on whether Cutajar’s statement was true, and what had spurred him to return the stone marker remained unanswered on Tuesday, with Refalo saying he had no further comments to make.

The artefact in question dates back to the British rule and bears the inscription Victoria Regina on it. The marker appeared in the background of a private party photo uploaded to social media by his son.

When the stone marker case erupted, Refalo claimed to have invited the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage to his home on 18 February 2022 so they could see the artefact.

Refalo claimed that “everyone knows” his love for Maltese cultural and historical heritage, defending himself by saying he would do his utmost to promote its preservation. However, he never explained how the artefact ended up in his house.