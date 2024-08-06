Alex Agius Saliba hints he may contest deputy leader party affairs post if statute changes

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba might be one of the contenders for his party’s deputy leader party affairs post, after stating that he will fully support a change in party statute allowing MPs and MEPs to contest the position.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Agius Saliba said that, in the interest of keeping the Labour Party open to all, he would support a third change in statute that would re-allow MPs and MEPs to contest the role of deputy leader for party affairs within his party.

“This was a common message that I heard from party delegates in the coming days, who also asked me to involve myself more directly within the Labour Party, as I had done even as President of the Forum Żgħażagħ Laburista,” he said.

He said this decision comes after a meeting with the prime minister and party leader Robert Abela, who also met with deputy leader contender Jason Micallef.

A change in statute will require an extraordinary general meeting to be held before 23 August, the day nominations open for the contest.

More to follow