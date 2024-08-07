Moviment Graffitti to take further direct action if Joseph Portelli's Qala pools are sanctioned

Moviment Graffitti has pledged further direct action "if the people's call for basic decency in planning continues to fall on deaf ears," following MaltaToday's report that Joseph Portelli applied to sanction his illegal pools in Qala.

On Wednesday, the NGO called out the Planning Authority's failure to enforce regulations, which has allowed the construction of these pools on 700 square meters of agricultural ODZ land as part of Portelli's Ta’ Kassja development.

The saga began in 2021 when Moviment Graffitti reported illegal construction activities in Qala’s ODZ. Despite these reports, construction continued unabated, and Portelli managed to obtain a permit for the pools. However, in March this year, following an appeal by Moviment Graffitti and the Qala Local Council, the courts declared the pools illegal, stating, "the development of swimming pools on that site is not compatible with the uses allowed for that specific zone, which is agricultural in nature."

Despite the definitive court ruling, Portelli has submitted another application (PA/5223/24) to sanction these pools, an act Moviment Graffitti described as a blatant mockery of the justice system. The NGO stated that this situation exemplifies how government and its authorities are complicit in prioritising developers' interests over legal and environmental considerations.

"This affront to justice is facilitated by the Government and its authorities, who have consistently bent over backwards to satisfy the greed of developers."

In June, Moviment Graffitti conducted a direct action at the site of the illegal pools to draw attention to the government's failure to control Portelli’s aggressive development tactics and to demand urgent reform of the planning system. The NGO emphasised that the current law effectively permits developers to build first and seek approval later, undermining the integrity of the planning process.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has previously promised to reform the appeals law, but Moviment Graffitti notes that no substantial changes have been made, and developers continue to operate with impunity. The Planning Authority has not restricted access to the illegal pools, which remain operational despite their clear violation of zoning laws.

"We reiterate our demand that Joseph Portelli’s illegal pools in Qala be immediately demolished and that the unjust appeals law be reformed without further delay. Moviment Graffitti is prepared to take further direct action if the people's call for basic decency in planning continues to fall on deaf ears."