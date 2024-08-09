Labour delegates today decide whether MPs can run for deputy leader party affairs post

Labour Party delegates will decide whether MPs should stand for the post of deputy leader party affairs in a special conference on Friday evening.

The extraordinary general conference was called by the party executive to discuss an amendment to the statute that would change the rules for the role of deputy leader party affairs.

The PL statute currently bars MPs and MEPs from contesting the post, which is focussed on matters related to the party and its inner workings. The PL has two deputy leaders - party affairs and parliamentary affairs. The role of deputy leader parliamentary affairs is reserved for MPs and the person occupying the role automatically becomes deputy prime minister if the PL is in government.

The current limitation on MPs to contest the party affairs post was the result of an amendment pushed by PL leader Robert Abela in 2020 that reversed a change promoted by his predecessor Joseph Muscat in 2016. Muscat had pushed for a change in statute because he wanted then minister Konrad Mizzi to occupy the post.

The Labour Party elects its two deputy leaders on 13 September after Chris Fearne (deputy leader parliamentary affairs) and Daniel Micallef (deputy leader party affairs) announced they will step down from their respective roles.

Fearne’s replacement is very likely to be Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who enjoys widespread support and is unlikely to be contested.

However, the race of the post vacated by Daniel Micallef has attracted a lot of attention.

Abela backtracked on his previous stand from 2020 after former secretary general Jason Micallef decided to contest for deputy leader party affairs.

Abela, who deemed Micallef to be a divisive character, wanted someone of stature to take him on and tried to push for a statute change that would have allowed MPs to contest.

Compromise deal

Nonetheless, a surprise compromise deal was brokered earlier this week that saw Micallef drop out of the race and make way for Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba to contest instead. Micallef has now been given the special job of reporting to the party administration on the implementation of the manifesto.

For Agius Saliba to run for the deputy leader post, the statute will still have to change.

It remains unclear whether Agius Saliba will run on his own, given the compromise reached with Abela, or whether he will face a contest.

However, the first step will have to happen on Friday evening when delegates will be asked whether they agree with the statute change being pushed by Robert Abela.

The extraordinary general conference will be held behind closed doors at Labour HQ. The decision not to invite the media is a sign that the party’s top brass fear some form of fall out over the proposal.

PL President Ramona Attard told MaltaToday the decision not to invite the media was taken by the executive to allow delegates the “space to speak freely”.

A change to the statute would require a simple majority by the party’s delegates, who will be the only ones allowed inside the hall.

Not everyone agrees with statute change

Not everyone in the PL agrees the statute should change once more to accommodate MPs.

On Wednesday, former Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar, a prospective candidate for the post, told the Times of Malta she was against the change, saying the role should be held by someone who can devote “undivided attention” and “without perceived favouritism related to [matters concerning their] current or prospective districts.”

The former Labour mayor of Msida, Alex Sciberras, who is also “considering” contesting the post of deputy leader party affairs told MaltaToday that he is against the change.

Sciberras said this is not the time for the party to further dilute its resources, in a clear reference to the dual role Agius Saliba would be expected to fill as MEP and deputy leader.

Earlier today, Sciberras exhorted delegates to kick-off a real debate at the party conference before taking a vote on the statute change. “The decision before the delegates today is not just about a simple change of a clause in the statute, but above all, about what kind of party we want, not just for today but for the years to come. I hope that today there will also be a lively, honest debate that gives a voice to everyone.”

Sciberras recalled that in 2008, the party had effected changes to its statute that introduced extensive reforms, from changing the party name, modifying the emblem, and how the leader should be appointed.

“Above all, we confirmed that this should be a party for the people. We achieved this through a series of meetings, lively debates, divergent ideas, but with one goal: the wellbeing and renewal of the party.

“Everybody spoke, everybody was heard, everyone had a voice. There was a clear and strong sense that this project belonged to all of us – a living party, a party of ideas and ideals.

“This is the party I want to see again, one confident in itself and in its mission. An open party that brings together progressive people with social democratic beliefs, where the strength of our society is measured by the progress of the weakest among its members.”