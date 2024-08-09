Standards czar throws out complaint on Girgenti charity concert ongoing since 2010

A standards complaint on the alleged irregular use of the prime minister’s summer residence for a Malta Philharmonic concert fell flat, after it turned out that the use of the premises was a regular fixture for the MPO.

The complaint was made by independent politician Arnold Cassola, but on the night that Prime Minister Robert Abela had just emerged from the House having voted against a public inquiry into the construction death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, back in July 2023.

Critics had then lashed out at Abela’s attendance at the concert, with Cassola describing the soirée as “arrogant and insensitive”.

The optics of the joyous event on the night clashed after Abela and his ministers were encountered by the grieving parents of Jean Paul Sofia outside parliament, after voting down the Opposition motion calling for a public inquiry into Sofia's death.

In his reply to the Standards czar, Abela said ­the Girgenti concert had been a regular fixture, organised by the Malta Philharmonic since 2010 on an annual basis, except during the pandemic year.

“The date is pre-planned, and the invitation is to the public in general. The public must however collect an invitation from Auberge de Castille,” the PM said, adding that this was widely publicised in a bid to welcome a vast swathe of people.

The receipts from the concert were collected for animal welfare charities.

In his decision, Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi said that since the concert was organised by the MPO and not by the prime minister’s family as originally alleged, there was basis to investigate.

Additionally, Azzopardi said there was no ethical question to be explored as to the presence of minors at the concert, with other members of the public that happened to include personalities from Love Island Malta.