Bernard Grech: Abela’s public roles ‘musical chairs’ an attempt to save himself

Government’s “musical chairs” with public roles is an attempt by Prime Minister Robert Abela to save his skin, Opposition leader Bernard Grech has said.

The Nationalist leader said Abela is using public funds to “save himself” by buying the silence of his internal critics.

Speaking during a phone-in interview on party television station NET TV, Grech was referring to the PM’s announcement that Randolph De Battista, who recently resigned from his post as Labour CEO, will be Geneva ambassador.

He said Labour has become a “burden” on the country, and government is led by a weak Prime Minister who has succumbed to the “Muscat clique”.

Grech also voiced his concern on the alleged Identità Malta scandal, questioning Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri’s silence on the claims.

"Where is Byron Camilleri? A week passed and he hasn’t even addressed the allegations," Grech said. “He must have something to hide.”

He said identification documents are important and slammed the minister for failing to ensure the “safety of Maltese and Gozitans”.

“Labour has failed the country because they are too focused on their internal problems. How can we have hope if they keep silent on the problems, they themselves cause?” the PN leader said.

Additionally, the PN leader outlined five key points that a Nationalist administration would prioritise in its first 100 days in government. "In the first hundred days of a Nationalist Government I am giving my word that we will address the cost-of-living crisis, and implement the recommendations set out by the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

He also said a Nationalist government would make the right to environment a constitutional law and do everything in its power to recoup the €400 million “stolen” through the hospitals concession.