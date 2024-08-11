Former Infrastructure Malta CEO slams closure of Victoria main road for horse races

Former CEO of Infrastructure Malta Ivan Falzon has criticised the closing down of a main road in Victoria, Gozo for the Santa Maria horse races.

He said on Facebook the road has ended up as “like construction site with the smell of faeces.”

“Whoever gave permission to close the main road (in a savage manner, causing permanent damage) in Gozo during the peak of the season to allow for a horse race, when there is an equipped racecourse for this purpose less than two kilometres away, deserves an Olympic medal," he said sarcastically in a Facebook post.

The Victoria street horse races are a centuries-old tradition, dating back to medieval times, part of the Santa Maria program of events.

On Saturday, Republic Street in Victoria, Gozo was closed off for the traditional Santa Maria horse rases.