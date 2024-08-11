Żminijietna calls for more investment in pedestrianisation and safe pavements

Żminijietna, the leftist think-tank organization, has called for the need for more accessible and safer pavements in local communities.

In a press statement, Zminijietna said, "The public is in urgent need for accessible and safe pavements within their locality. This is an important element for the wellbeing of society."

They noted that the Local Councils Associations' claim that promised funds for pedestrianization "never came," was a "sad" situation.

The organization pointed out several issues in public spaces, including broken pavements, no planning for dropped kerbs, illegal disposal of garbage bags, and abusive behavior from commercial entities.

"The pedestrianisation of a street can create attractive public spaces which encourage walking, more use of public transport and foster a sense of community," they said.

Additionally, the organization noted “with satisfaction” the various projects implemented across Malta in this regard, pointing out the investment to rearrange the Msida-Pietà promenade.