Malta reacts to another femicide: ‘Police is not treating domestic violence seriously’

Malta on Monday woke up to yet another femicide, as 48-year-old Nicolette Ghirxi was found murdered at her Birkirkara apartment.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, the police said she was killed at the hand of 50-year-old Irishman Edward William Johnston.

Giving background to the crime, the Police Commissioner said that the man and the victim had been in a relationship in the past but which had ended. The victim had reported threats on April 22 and had been invited to undergo risk assessment with Appogg, but she refused telling the police that the incident had "only involved insults."

Two other reports about emails and messages received from Johnston had been filed by the victim that month.

Home Affairs Minister and Police Commissioner to blame for another femicide – Il-Kollettiv

Reacting to the murder, NGO Il-Kollettiv called for an “urgent reform of the laws and procedures related to domestic and gender-based violence, which are presently working against the victims and not in their favour.”

“We fully believe that the Police force is not treating cases of domestic and gender-based violence seriously, so much so that this is not the first femicide where the victim had filed reports to the authorities,” the NGO said.

Referring to the GREVIO report published by the Council of Europe in 2020, which highlighted serious shortcomings at every stage of the investigative process, the prosecution, and the protection of victims and their families, the NGO said it has continued to be ignored.

“They [Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa) are to blame for the lax and indifferent attitude displayed by many Police officers in the stations every time a citizen files a report, they're to blame whenever people guilty of such crimes walk free due to technicalities caused by the mistakes of police officers, and they're also to blame for the general indifference shown to victims of domestic violence,” the NGO said.

Police work is never easy – Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri

In a statement on Facebook, the Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri expressed his condolences to family and friends of the victim.

“The work of the Police is never easy, and a difficult night like the one that just passed is certainly something no one would wish for. First, the murder in Birkirkara, then the search for the aggressor, in challenging circumstances where they were forced to shoot, and kill the alleged aggressor,” he said. “The details related to the case have already been explained in detail, and I thank the Police for the work they carried out. They too experienced these difficult circumstances, and we will ensure that they also receive all the necessary assistance.”

The system has claimed another woman’s life – Opposition leader Bernard Grech

Reacting to the murder, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said despite an independent inquiry into the femicide of Bernice Cilia, which found authorities responsible for her murder, the system has no been fixed.

We cannot continue to fail one woman after another, one family after another. This is another failure by Byron Camilleri, who, after the murder of Bernice Cassar nee Cilia, was unable to ensure that the Police were provided with sufficient resources to take reports like Nicolette's seriously before it was too late,” he said. “Every woman, every person, deserves the peace of mind that if they file a report, it will be taken seriously and concrete action will be taken to ensure their safety.”

He also thanked police officers for their work despite their “lack of resources”.

“We need a government that genuinely provides all the necessary resources so that the Police and every other competent authority can truly take all the actions needed to address cases like these before another femicide occurs,” he said.

What has changed since the last femicide? – Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia

In a short reaction on Facebook, Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia, a former colleague of the victim’s, also expressed his condolences.

He described her as a very good banker, and a hard-working individual.

Caruana Cilia said he will not politicise the issue, but questioned what has changed since the last femicide.

Who will shoulder responsibility? - Nationalist Party Secretary General Michael Piccinino

Reacting to the police commissioner’s statement earlier on Monday, Nationalist Party Secretary General Michael Piccinino questioned who will shoulder responsibility for the police’s lack of action.

“Who will shoulder the responsibility for the fact that a report made four days ago was still being processed, and yet another femicide occurred in the meantime?” he said.