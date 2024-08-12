216,922 passengers expected to depart from or arrive in Malta for Santa Maria weekend

The Malta International Airport is anticipating high passenger volume ahead of the Santa Maria public holiday weekend.

The airport anticipates that over 33,700 passengers will travel on its busiest days, projected to be the 15, 22 and 29 of August.

The peak week of travel is expected between the 12th and 18th of August, with 216,922 passengers expected to either depart from or arrive in Malta.

July passenger volume increases by 12%

Malta International Airport welcomed an unprecedented 951,861 passengers in July, marking a significant 12.2% increase compared to the record passenger volumes handled in 2023.

This result also confirms July 2024 to be the busiest month in Malta International Airport’s history, as the first ever month to surpass 900,000 passenger movements.

This milestone was accompanied by a robust 14.1% growth in aircraft movements, bringing the total number of flights operated to and from Malta International Airport up to 6,054.

The airport received 214 arriving and departing flights on its busiest day of the month, which fell on Thursday 25 July.

With seat capacity rising by 11.5%, an impressive 89.7% of all available seats were occupied, reflecting the high demand for travel as the summer travel rush set in.

Italy remained the top market for Malta International Airport, capturing 25.5% of the market share, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland.