Women’s lobby says Ghirxi femicide a wake-up call for nationwide reforms

The Malta Women’s Lobby has said victims of intimate partner violence were facing dangers which the authorities are still underestimating.

The MWL said the femicide of Nicolette Ghirxi in her own home in Birkirkara at the hands of her ex-partner, Edward William Johnston, highlighted the urgent need to address the often-underestimated dangers faced by victims.

“Research consistently shows that victims of violence from their partners, particularly those experiencing severe psychological trauma, may underestimate their risk of future violence. This underestimation can lead to a lack of engagement in crucial safety planning, leaving them vulnerable to further harm,” said MWL chairperson Dr Anna Borg.

Nicolette Ghirxi was stabbed in her Birkirkara flat, aggressor shot dead by police

“It is imperative that we, as a society, recognise the signs of such risks and provide adequate support to those who may not fully perceive the danger they are in. It is also imperative for institutions offering support to potential victims to take any form of threat seriously, and it should not be the victim who assesses the risk posed, but the professionals working in the field, who are knowledgeable of the fact that victims may not in a position to gauge the level of danger that they are in.”

Borg said Ghirxi’s tragic death was a stark reminder of the persistent threat that intimate partner violence poses to women.

“Despite Johnston’s ongoing harassment and the clear danger he represented, this heinous act was not prevented. We must ask ourselves: how can we better protect women like Nicolette from escalating violence? Could more have been done the moment that the victim alerted the authorities that her harasser was on the island? These are legitimate questions that we are now all asking ourselves.”

The Malta Women’s Lobby called for immediate action to ensure that victims of intimate partner violence are given the tools and support they need to understand and assess their risk.

This included enhanced psychological support, legal aid and emergency housing, to help victims recognise the severity of their situation; improved training for police officers, social workers and healthcare providers in risk assessment and safety planning; increasing public awareness of the signs of intimate partner violence; and policy reforms on stalking, harassment, and intimate partner violence, ensuring that they provide adequate protection for victims.

“This latest femicide must serve as a wake-up call. We cannot afford to allow another life to be lost to intimate partner violence. The Malta Women’s Lobby stands in solidarity with all victims of domestic abuse and pledges to continue advocating for their safety and well-being,” Borg said.

“Let us honour Nicolette’s memory by committing to real, tangible change that will protect the lives of vulnerable women across Malta. We need to unite in one voice in calling for better protection for women and for more awareness to be raised.”

The Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence said that similar to the femicide of Sandra Ramirez, who was murdered by her former partner last January, Ghirxi had been the victim of intimate partner violence, murdered by current or former partners, often following a history of domestic violence.

“Deeply ingrained societal norms, gender inequalities and gender stereotypes continue to reinforce abusive societal attitudes and behaviours, with femicide being the worst manifestation of gender-based violence,” said Commissioner Samantha Pace-Gasan.

In the case of Ghirxi repeated harassment by the perpetrator was reported prior to the murder. “Harassment manifests itself in different forms on repeated unwanted behaviour, often leaving victims feeling silenced,” Pace-Gasan said.

The Survey on Safety and Wellbeing (NSO, 2022) reported that 76.3% of persons who experienced repeated unwanted behaviour did not report the latest incident to the police, as most respondents (55.1%) believed that the issue was not serious.

“Raising awareness on all forms of gender-based violence, emphasising the realities and consequences of every form is essential, particularly with young adults and children to foster a safer culture which promotes zero tolerance for any form of violence. Directly or indirectly, abuse impacts families, communities and society as a whole and tragic cases of femicide underscores the significance of collective trauma and responsibility and action to support victims of gender-based violence,” Pace-Gasan added.

The National Council of Women said in a separate statement that Ghirxi had filed a harassment report against her ex-partner but believed she was not at risk.

“We implore the people in authority to put stricter policies in place to investigate each harassment report with the strictest force of the law. Declining further action on the matter should not have been an option.

“If you or someone you know is facing violence or abuse, please report it to the authorities immediately. Your report can make a difference,” said Lara Gail Dougall.