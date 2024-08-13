Identità distances itself from corruption allegations, says internal inquiry led to police investigations

Identità has distanced itself from corruption allegations, saying an internal inquiry had led to police investigations.

“It was the Agency itself, after an internal investigation by the Compliance Section and the Expatriates Unit within the Identity Agency, that passed on the information, including all evidence found regarding certain individuals, to the Malta Police so that they could continue their investigations and take any necessary legal action,” the agency said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi announced magisterial inquiry will be launched into the alleged corruption at the heart of Malta’s national identity data regulator.

The inquiry means that both a magisterial team as well as police investigators will be able to seize evidence linked to the establishment of facts in the allegations of the organised crime racket.

Identità said the investigation was initiated following internal verifications consistently carried out by the Compliance Section within the agency. “Some individuals were brought to court and received their sentences. This section investigates any suspicion that may arise during the verification exercises it conducts or based on reports it receives. If these suspicions are found to be valid, the information is passed on to the relevant authorities.”

It insisted it does not tolerate any form of abuse or actions that would affects its integrity.

“Identity Agency is committed to fully cooperating in all investigations, including the Magistrate's Inquiry. In recent years, Identity Agency has strengthened its governance systems to ensure greater transparency, and these systems are being proactively reinforced for the benefit of the citizens,” Identità said.

Identità has denied the claims, which alleged that up to 18,000 fake ID cards could have been issued to foreigners against payments ranging from €2,000 to €5,000 for each document.

The accusations stem from claims first made by two foreign prisoners, who were given six-month jail sentences for possession of falsified documents. They have been denied whistleblower status despite being prepared to expose individuals behind the racket.