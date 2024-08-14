Nicolette Ghirxi murder suspect mocked police when they called him in for questioning

Nicolette Ghirxi’s lawyer has blasted the police for failing to act at the right time, leading to Ghirxi’s murder.

Nicolette Ghirxi had reported her would-be murderer to the police over emailed insults in April. She was found dead in her Birkirkara apartment in the early hours of Monday and the man suspected of killing her, Edward William Johnston, 50, from Ireland was later shot by the police in St Julian's.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the victim’s lawyer, Joseph Borda, published email exchanges between her murderer and the police. The screenshots show that last April, Johnston laughed off the police’s request for a meeting regarding a report filed against him by Ghirxi.