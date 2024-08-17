Żminijietna says Daniel Meli should receive a fair hearing in front of Maltese courts

Żminijietna, the leftist think-tank organization, has called for Daniel Meli to receive a fair hearing in Maltese courts as he faces extradition to the United States.

In a press statement, Żminijietna said, "The Government should use all diplomatic and legal means so that Daniel Meli is judged in front of Maltese Courts."

They noted that the Meli suffers from mental health issues which should be “taken into serious consideration” during legal proceedings

Meli is currently in custody for allegedly selling malware on the dark web. His legal team claimed that his consent to extradition was not fully voluntary due to his mental health struggles and missed medication at the time of his arraignment.

His parents have pleaded with the Maltese authorities to intervene so that their son can serve time in Malta.