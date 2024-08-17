Ħondoq Bay contamination is not an isolated incident, PN Shadow Ministers say

The Nationalist Party has urged the Environment and Resources Authority to make results public of the investigation into the slime that was discovered in the sea of Ħondoq Bay

"Our priority is to stop such contamination at the source, reduce environmental risks, and protect the health of all those who frequent the beach," Rebekah Borg, Shadow Minister for the Environment and Alex Borg, Shadow Minister for Gozo stated.

In the press release, the PN shadow ministers stated that “the issue at Hondoq is not an isolated incident as recent contamination events have escalated concerns among the public.”

This comes after Qala mayor Paul Buttiġieġ posted to Facebook videos showcasing slime across the water at Ħondoq, describing the sand as “oil-soaked” and “like jelly.”

Buttigieg stated that complaints were sent to respective authorities and fish farm operators, who have assured him that they would send people to check the situation.

ERA has reported to be monitoring ongoing cleaning efforts at Ħondoq Bay in a separate Facebook post, stating “The work has to be carried out by hand and therefore, it takes time. This type of manual intervention limits the damage that can be done to the natural environment.”