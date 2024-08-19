ERA investigates Ħondoq bay slime, mulls fines for fish farm operator who breached permit conditions

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has conducted inspections regarding the recent incident involving a slime patch in Ħondoq Bay, which was brought to light by Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg.

In a press release, ERA stated, "Once the source was identified, we immediately coordinated a clean-up operation in consultation with the Gozo Ministry and the Qala Local Council."

Buttigieg had posted videos on Facebook showcasing slime across the water at Ħondoq Bay, describing the sand as "oil-soaked" and "like jelly." Complaints were sent to respective authorities, who assured Buttigieg they would send people to check the situation.

After this investigation, Buttigieg said that the situation at Ħondoq Bay is “improving” as the amount of slime in the bay and on the beach is slowly decreasing.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, the Mayor said that the sand is “much cleaner,” while noting that in some parts of the bay slime still remains. He showed how the sand is no longer sticking to his hands as he walked from one part of the bay to another, taking some sand in his hand, and then washing his hands from the sand to show the difference.

ERA pointed out that the Federation of Fish Farmers has also been tasked with collecting the slime and cleaning the oil from the sand, with operations ongoing for several days and conducted under the supervision of ERA officials.

On Saturday, Rebekah Borg, shadow minister for the environment and Alex Borg, shadow minister for Gozo stated, that "the issue at Ħondoq is not an isolated incident as recent contamination events have escalated concerns among the public."

ERA noted that action through administrative fines on the fish farm operator is being considered for breaching the environmental permit conditions that led to this situation. These conditions are included in environmental permits to limit environmental damage.