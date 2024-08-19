Santa Marija week: More than 164,000 boarded Gozo ferries during public holiday period

Around 135,660 passengers boarded the Gozo ferries during Santa Marija week, the Gozo ministry said on Monday.

Between 12 to 18 August, Gozo Channel ships also ferried almost 47,000 vehicles during the 700 trips it operated.

Fast ferry service Gozo Highspeed also carried almost 29,000 passengers, the ministry said. It operated 220 journeys.

In its statement, the ministry said the period was a “great week for tourism in Gozo”, with ferries operating unscheduled crossing due to the high demand.

“We also had very positive comments from tourist operators,” the minister remarked, saying they registered full capacity.

The public holiday marks Operation Pedestal, the World War II convoy that saved the islands.

At the height of severe enemy bombardment in 1942 just five merchant ships out of 14 that set sail from Britain reached the Grand Harbour. The heavily crippled ships brought much needed food and fuel supplies that averted the islands’ surrender.

Forever etched in the Maltese psyche as a Marian miracle, the daring sea operation became known as the Santa Marija Convoy and it has been commemorated ever since.

The Christian feast on 15 August is celebrated in seven parishes across Malta and Gozo: Mosta, Għaxaq, Gudja, Mqabba, Qrendi, Attard and Victoria. The parishes of Dingli, Mġarr and Żebbuġ in Gozo, celebrate the feast on Sunday.