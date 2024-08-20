Women’s lobby, PN join calls for investigation into 'failures' which led to Nicolette Ghirxi’s murder

The Malta Women’s Lobby has demanded a “thorough investigation” into the “failures” which led to the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi.

“We call on the government, law enforcement authorities, and all relevant bodies to take immediate, decisive action. Women in Malta deserve to live without fear. The safety of women should not be compromised by bureaucratic inefficiencies or political inaction. We’ve absolutely had it up to our eyeballs with predictable political rhetoric, victim-blaming and the usual paying of lip service,” the lobby said.

The country’s latest femicide victim Nicolette Ghirxi was murdered in her own home in Birkirkara at the hands of her ex-partner, Edward William Johnston last week.

The Malta Women’s Lobby (MWL) said her murder is a reminder that the systemic failure to protect women in Malta continues to cost lives.

“While political leaders and officials offer promises they seem to have no intention to honour, we remain unimpressed and increasingly frustrated by the lack of tangible results. The time for numbers and empty assurances is over. What we demand now is accountability,” MWL said.

They questioned how despite 70% of recommendations from the ministerial inquiry into Bernice Cassar's femicide have been implemented, women like her still continue to die. “This tragic case raises serious questions about the effectiveness of these so-called implemented measures and how this “progress” is being calculated.”

“We are particularly disgusted at the constant victim-blaming we are witnessing from those who were duty-bound to protect those at risk. Women should not be blamed for not undergoing risk assessments; instead, they should be provided with the protection and support they desperately need, especially if the perpetrator openly defies and mocks the police as happened in this case. Moreover, does this mean that protection services would have acted differently had Ms Ghirxi accepted to undergo a risk-assessment? And following her communication about the perpetrator being in Malta, was this not enough of a cry for help? Why was no action taken in the four days that followed?” they said.

They also questioned why the aggressor was not picked up by the police for questioning after refusing to make himself available after a report by the victim. “The existence of the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence, the National Strategy on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence (2023–2028), and the Human Rights Directorate are meant to address these issues. We feel it is time for these bodies to truly demonstrate that they are not just another political structure concerned with publishing statistics, but are truly committed to safeguarding the lives of women in Malta.”

The MWL said solutions mentioned by the Prime Minister last week, such as electronic tagging and support hubs, have been floated by NGOs for years, but despite constitutional and criminal cases highlighting their need, these calls continue to fall on deaf ears.

“The Grevio Report of 2020 had already recommended the use of electronic tagging, and yet four years later these have not materialised. Why? And why do we now need to wait for yet another year till 2025 to have a second hub in the Centre of the Island, when this had already been promised in the past? Is this not an urgent matter?” they said. “If the authorities do not have the necessary personnel or resources to address this crisis effectively, then they must support those NGOs and other organisations that are ready and willing to step in. We need real change, not more discussions and delays.”

On Monday, Ghirxi’s lawyer called on the authorities to launch an independent inquiry into the facts and events leading to her murder.

“Since in this case the perpetrator is dead, the finding of criminal responsibility is secondary and a magisterial inquiry would mainly be held to preserve evidence which is insufficient to serve Nicolette with justice,” he said.

Nationalist Party joins calls for independent inquiry

Later on Tuesday, Nationalist Party leader, Bernard Grech stated that an independent inquiry is the only way to ensure that women can be protected before it's too late.