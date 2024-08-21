Ian Borg throws hat in the ring for Labour’s deputy leadership in parliament

Foreign minister Ian Borg has announced that he will run for Labour Party Deputy Leader for Parliamentary Affairs, with an aim to replacing Chris Fearne in the role.

In a statement on Wednesday, Borg said that he took the decision after speaking with fellow Labour MPs and delegates, as well as with Chris Fearne, who currently holds the position.

“I am choosing to extend my contribution to the consolidation of Labour and the Labour Government because I wholeheartedly believe that Labour and the values it enshrines are the best political choice for our country,” he said.

Last month, former minister Chris Fearne said he will not recontest the Labour Party’s deputy leadership in September after a court found enough prima facie evidence for him to stand trial in the Vitals fraud case.

This left the door wide open for someone else to take on the position when the Labour Party convenes its general conference in September.

There are two deputy leader roles in the Labour Party: one for parliamentary affairs and another for party matters. An election will be held in September for both roles, with nominations for the party affairs leadership contest set to open this Friday.