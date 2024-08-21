Alex Agius Saliba will run for PL deputy leader party affairs

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba will contest his party’s internal election for a deputy leader in party affairs.

Agius Saliba made the announcement on Facebook, suggesting that Prime Minister Robert Abela was among those who urged him to contest the election.

“[…] I have never turned my back on the Party in a moment of need. Therefore, on Friday, I will be submitting my nomination to contets the position of Deputy Leader for Party Affairs in the Labour Party,” he wrote.

Agius Saliba had hinted that he would contest the position when, two weeks ago, he said he would fully support a change in party statute that would allow MPs, including those in Brussels, to run for the post.

He came out in favour of this statute change after meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and the party’s former secretary-general Jason Micallef.

Micallef had intended to run for the same post, but eventually stepped back after meeting with Abela, and after Agius Saliba said he would support the change in statute.