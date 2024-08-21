Here are all the Labour Party posts up for grabs in September

The Labour Party will be accepting delegates’ applications to fill some of the party’s top posts in the next few days.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PL said that by the end of this weekend, its Electoral Commission will accept nominations for a number of roles. These include the roles of deputy leaders for party affairs and parliamentary affairs, the roles of PL president and vice-president, as well as international and organisational secretaries.

The PL will also accept nominations for 12 members of its ordinary national executive.

The upcoming internal party elections come following a string of resignations from the party’s top brass following a disappointing MEP election result last June.

Since June, Daniel Micallef, the PL’s deputy leader for party affairs announced his intention to step down from his post. The following month, Chris Fearne announced that he will not recontest the PL’s deputy leadership after a court find enough prima facie evidence for him to stand trial in the Vitals fraud case.

In August, party CEO Randolph De Battista had also resigned, however his vacant post was filled by Leonid McKay, as the role requires no election.

Earlier this week, PL president, Ramona Attard announced that she will not run for her position again, saying she is “ready for a new challenge” but will continue to work within the party.

In its statement on Wednesday, the PL explained that nomination forms can be collected from the party’s secretariat office from Wednesday until Friday between 9:00am and 7:00pm.

Between Friday at 5:30pm and Sunday 11:00am, the PL’s electoral commission will be accepting nominations. The PL said that any paying member of the party is eligible for all vacant roles, except for that of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs, as this is reserved for MPs.