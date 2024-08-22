Releaf: Selling cannabis edibles at associations would not go against EU regulation

Cannabis lobby Releaf insists allowing THC edibles to be sold at harm reduction associations would not go against European Union legislation.

“Edibles containing THC can't be considered novel food since THC remains a controlled substance under international drug policy, but also because the EU has no competence to regulate national affairs related to drug policy,” the NGO said.

It was reacting to a MaltaToday interview with Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) head Joey Reno Vella.

During the interview Vella was asked why Malta is yet to allow cannabis edibles to be sold at cannabis associations, given it could be considered a safer way to consume the substance, as it would not be smoke to achieve the high.

He had said that edibles are considered a “novel food”, as before an edible is put on the market, it needs European Commission authorisation after consultation with the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority).

But Releaf has said this is not true, stating THC, the psychoactive substance of cannabis, is a controlled substance under international drug policy. “Therefore, allowing edibles within CHRAs and restricting tourism and export, the EU has no grounds to oppose.”

“It is unfortunate that cannabis consumption is banned within Associations. It is also disproportionate to ban consumption of cannabis where tobacco use is permitted,” the NGO said in reaction to interview questions related the substance’s consumption publicly.

The lobby questioned the disposal of cannabis trimmings, and why associations aren’t allowed to produce resin or hash from them.

“This waste is unnecessary, especially when synthetic cannabinoid products are already flooding the market,” it said, referring to HHC.

Releaf also criticised government’s lack of expungement of criminal records.

“It is a shame that after three years close to nobody (according to our knowledge) has benefitted from the crucial human rights and harm reduction tool i.e. expunging criminal records. The government keeps on speaking about harm reduction yet cherry picks policy measures failing to properly advance the human rights of ppl who use cannabis in Malta. It is comical to observe Malta speak highly about harm reduction at the CND, yet fails to introduce this simple measure,” it said.