Identità denies security breach allegations, cites faulty sensor for alarm at Msida premises

Government agency Identità has strongly refuted allegations of a security breach at its Msida headquarters following an incident earlier today. The agency also denied receiving any directives from the magistrate currently conducting an inquiry.

On Thursday morning, alarms were triggered on two floors of the Msida premises, including the floor housing the server room. However, according to Identità, preliminary investigations indicate that the alarm was caused by a faulty sensor rather than any unauthorised activity.

An inspection of the facility, including the secure server room, revealed no irregularities or signs of a security breach, the agency said. Identità emphasised that its systems remain fully operational and secure.

The agency assured that all CCTV footage has been reviewed and shows no evidence of foul play, with logs and footage preserved as part of their commitment to transparency.

Identità clarified that no applications or documents are stored in the affected area, as their servers are hosted by MITA, a separate entity.

Additionally, the agency stated that it has not received any orders from the magistrate leading an inquiry into alleged fraud at Identità. The decision to seal the archives of the Expatriates Unit was made internally by the management.

The agency said it has stringent security measures, including 24/7 monitoring by security personnel and secure recording of all entry logs and CCTV footage, accessible only by authorised compliance staff.

Identità’s statement comes after lawyer Jason Azzopardi alleged on Facebook that an inquiring magistrate ordered the sealing of the archives at the agency’s Expatriates Unit.

He also suggested that the 5am alarm from the IT servers room was due to a security breach, and that someone entered the room to cover up their tracks.