Government appoints new leadership at Gozo Hospital and Central Procurement and Supplies Unit

The government has announced key appointments in the health sector, with Carmen Ogilvie Galea taking the helm as CEO of the Gozo General Hospital, and Ian Ellul stepping into the role of chief at the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit (CPSU).

In a statement issued by the health ministry, it was revealed that Ogilvie Galea, an Economics graduate from the University of Malta, has been a public servant since 2000. Her career has seen her in pivotal roles, including senior principal at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and assistant director at the Ministry for Investment. Her experience within the Gozo ministry is extensive, having led the cooperative services and later serving as director general. Most recently, she was the director general of the Gozo General Hospital, where she now assumes the top executive position.

On the other hand, Ian Ellul brings a decade of experience from his time with the Medicines Authority, where he notably established the Clinical Trials Unit. His career trajectory includes years of service within the CPSU, and in 2020, he was appointed as the representative of the Malta Council for Science and Technology on the committee responsible for technical evaluations of the €5.3 million COVID research and innovation fund. Ellul holds a doctorate from the Pediatrics Department within the Faculty of Medicine.

These appointments signal the government’s continued focus on strengthening leadership within Malta's healthcare infrastructure.