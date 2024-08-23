PN calls for Auditor General investigation into ID card issuance process

The Nationalist Party (PN) has formally requested the Auditor General to launch an investigation into the process of issuing ID cards in Malta.

This call was made by the President of the Public Accounts Committee, Darren Carabott, along with committee members Graham Bencini and Claudette Buttigieg.

The PN's request raises concerns about whether Identita, the agency responsible for issuing ID cards and residency permits, has exercised due diligence and adhered to principles of good governance when processing applications, particularly for individuals who are not Maltese citizens. This follows recent allegations surrounding the issuance of ID cards and residency permits.

Among the issues highlighted, the PN has asked for a thorough verification of whether Identita has implemented specific procedures to scrutinise documentation rigorously, to prevent the issuance of ID cards containing false or misleading information. The party is questioning whether these procedures align with good governance practices.

The PN seeks to establish which procedures are currently in place and whether a diligent assessment has been conducted to determine the benefits the country receives for each work and residency permit issued.

Additionally, the Nationalist Party has urged the Auditor General to verify whether Identita has been fair, consistent, and diligent in its operations, upholding principles of good governance, accountability, and transparency in the use of public funds.

Furthermore, the PN members within the Public Accounts Committee have requested the Auditor General to assess whether the Minister for Home Affairs, Security, and Employment, Byron Camilleri, along with the Cabinet and any other responsible government entities, have exercised appropriate oversight.

The PN is calling for a review of whether these entities have consistently applied due diligence and adhered to good governance when processing applications for ID cards, residency permits, and employment registration for non-Maltese citizens.