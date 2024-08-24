'Maltese State has abandoned democracy in favour of tyranny' - Repubblika slams BA over RTK 103 fine

Repubblika has slammed the Broadcasting Authority’s decision to fine RTK 103 for refusing to invite candidates from far-right party “Imperium Europa” on “Andrew Azzopardi on RTK103” during the MEP election campaign.

The NGO’s statement follows Wednesday’s imposition of a €4,660 fine on the Church-owned station by the BA. It was the second large fine that RTK has been ordered to pay this year for Azzopardi’s refusal to allow the party or its founder, Nazi apologist, Norman Lowell to air their views on his programme.

The fine is four times larger than that handed by the BA to F Living in 2017, after the station aired a softball interview with Lowell in which he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and his fascist counterpart Benito Mussolini and said that his party was in favour of the euthanising of "horribly deformed" persons.



“Norman Lowell and his party promote politics which are anti-democratic, based on hatred, on the removal of human rights, and on the fascist fantasy of a ‘European empire.’ These are politics which we despise and which, because it aims at eradicating democracy, has no place in it.”

Diverging opinions should have a place in a democracy, said Repubblika, “with the exception of those opinions which, like Norman Lowell’s, do not tolerate other people’s right to live.”

“The Broadcasting Authority is a body set up by the Constitution and which, therefore, has the primary job of defending it,” said the organisation. “The Broadcasting Authority should not adopt a neutral stance between fascism and democracy. Much less should it fine those who serve their duties as democrats and do not tolerate fascism.”

Expressing solidarity with Azzopardi and his RTK 103 colleagues, Repubblika said that Malta’s democratic forces would not abandon them, and remarked that “it is a shame that, once again, the Maltese State has abandoned democracy in favour of tyranny.”



