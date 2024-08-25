The big shakeup: What’s on the horizon for a new look Labour Party?

Nominations for Labour’s executive roles close today, and a big shakeup of the party’s top roles is on the horizon.

The internal elections will be held on September 13 and 14, during which, several key roles including the posts of deputy leader for party affairs, and deputy leader for parliamentary affairs will be up for grabs.

The winner will have to obtain 50%+1 of the votes and if none of the contestants obtains such a result, the top two will take part in a runoff.

The upcoming internal party elections come following a string of resignations from the party’s top brass following a disappointing MEP election result last June.

In June, Daniel Micallef, the PL’s deputy leader for party affairs announced his intention to step down from his post. The following month, Chris Fearne announced that he will not recontest the PL’s deputy leadership after a court find enough prima facie evidence for him to stand trial in the Vitals fraud case.

In August, party CEO Randolph De Battista had also resigned, however his vacant post was filled by Leonid McKay, as the role requires no election.

Earlier this week, PL president, Ramona Attard announced that she will not run for her position again, saying she is “ready for a new challenge” but will continue to work within the party.

Prior to nominations opening last Friday, Labour delegates also voted in favour of a statutory change which would allow a sitting MP to contest the role of deputy leader for party affairs.

Previously, the Labour Party statute barred MPs and MEPs from contesting the post, which is focused on matters related to the party and its inner workings. The previous limitation on MPs to contest the party affairs post was the result of an amendment pushed by Labour leader Robert Abela in 2020 that reversed a change promoted by his predecessor Joseph Muscat in 2016.

Who will be running for the posts?

Deputy Leader Parliamentary Affairs

The role of Deputy Leader Parliamentary Affairs is reserved for MPs and the person occupying the role automatically becomes deputy prime minister if the PL is in government.

So far it seems that only Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg will be contesting the role, meaning he would only be seeking approval from party delegates.

Having started his political career as Dingli mayor back in 2005, Borg quickly ascended the political ladder, and was among the group of MPs who helped Labour win the 2013 General Election.

He was made Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds by then-prime minister Joseph Muscat, before he was promoted to Transport and Infrastructure Minister in 2017. During his time as minister, he was tasked with implementing major, and sometimes controversial, infrastructural projects.

In 2022, in what was touted as being his last days in politics, Prime Minister Robert Abela made Borg Minister for Foreign Affairs. He oversaw Malta's diplomatic service during its mandate at the United Nations Security Council.

Deputy Leader for Party Affairs

The role of the Deputy Leader for Party Affairs within the PL is a position focused on managing and overseeing the internal functions and organisational structure of the party. This position is distinct from the Deputy Leader for Parliamentary Affairs, who is more focused on legislative and governmental responsibilities.

Only re-elected MEP Alex Agius Saliba has announced he will contest the role, after former Secretary General and former ONE Chairman Jason Micallef withdrew his nomination.

Agius Saliba, a long-time activist within party structures including its youth-wing Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti, stepped onto the political stage in 2019 when he was elected for the first time in the MEP elections. He was re-elected as Labour’s most popular candidate in this year’s MEP election.

With the MEP election overshadowed by charges linked to Vitals Global Healthcare’s fraudulent concession, Agius Saliba stirred controversy by inviting former prime minister Joseph Muscat, who stands accused with money laundering, bribery and corruption to the launch of his election campaign.

His invitation to Muscat had angered Labour leader Robert Abela, and sources who spoke to this newspaper said “Joseph and his clique are supporting Alex Agius Saliba all the way because they see him as a potential leader after Robert Abela and someone who could be sympathetic to their cause.”

Agius Saliba has continuously defended Muscat, labelling the inquiry “a political vendetta”.

Party President

The role of president is primarily organisational and administrative, focused on the internal functioning of the party. The president is responsible for overseeing the party's day-to-day operations, ensuring that party activities align with its policies and objectives, and managing internal party affairs.

Until Saturday, the role of Labour president was the only one to see a runoff between two candidates – former mayor Alex Sciberras and former TVM Head of News Norma Saliba.

A controversial figure, Saliba was pushed out of the national broadcaster’s newsroom, and is reported to have taken place after repeated clashes with its executive chairman, Mark Sammut.

She will be facing former mayor Alex Sciberras, who in the Facebook post announcing his nomination, spoke about the need to new ideas and different voices that “would keep the party a lively and dynamic movement.” Sciberras' nomination was proposed by Ian Borg and seconded by Clifton Grima.

Sciberras, who was a member of the PL executive, is a lawyer and the son of deceased judge Philip Sciberras.

MaltaToday had reported on how Sciberras was considering running for Labour deputy leader for party affairs and was against a change in statute which allows members of parliament to contest the role.

Special delegate for implementation of electoral manifesto

A role drawn up in what many have labelled as an attempt to quiet down firebrand Jason Micallef, it is still unclear what the role of Special delegate for implementation of electoral manifesto entails, given government already has a similar role within its Cabinet, with Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi tasked with the implementation of the electoral manifesto during last January’s reshuffle.

So far, no nominations have been submitted for the roles of Vice President, International Secretary, Organizational Secretary, and twelve ordinary members of the executive.

International Secretary

The role of International Secretary oversees the representation of Malta on an international level.

A few minutes before the nominations closed on Sunday, Georvin Bugeja placed his nomination for the role.

He has previously served as the President of the Labour Youths (Żgħażagħ Laburisti), where he was recognized for his leadership and engagement with young people in politics.

Apart from this, Bugeja holds a position in public service as the Head of Secretariat for the Parliamentary Secretariat for Equality and Reforms since April 2020.

The advisor within the Ministry for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects and former chief-of-staff of Aaron Farrugia, John Grech has also placed his name for this role.

Grech currently holds the role of Advisor at the Ministry for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, where he contributes to shaping economic policies and initiatives.

He previously held the role of Head of Secretariat for the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure until January 2024.

Vice President

Louis Gatt has submitted his nomination for the Vice President position. The position will allow the person in the role to act in the absence of the party leader, whilst overseeing certain projects within the party.

Louis Gatt is currently Head of Secretariat in the Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights

Nominations closed today at 11am.