Marine biologist calls for end to anchoring ‘free-for-all’ threatening vital seagrass

Marine biologist Alan Deidun has called for the end of what he described as “a free-for-all” permitting boat owners to anchor anywhere they please, leading to the degradation of marine life.

In comments to MaltaToday about the issue, Deidun spoke of the risk to marine life as a result of thousands of boatowners who are allowed to anchor their vessels almost anywhere they please.

Specifically, the University of Malta professor raised alarm over the degradation of the Posidonia oceanica, a species of seagrass only found in the Mediterranean Sea. Sometimes referred to as “the lungs of the Mediterranean” due to its oxygen production, Deidun stated that this is “a keystone species,” as countless other species of marine life are dependent on its presence.

“The Maltese islands have already lost too much Posidonia oceanica during the past decades,” Deidun said referring to the land reclamation and commercial activities in the south of the country.

He explained that the bay that starts from Delimara and ends at Kalafrana has seen its share of loss of the vital species, especially due to the creation of the Freeport.

Nowadays however, Deidun says that the biggest threat to the seagrass is the ever-increasing number of small boats that lay anchor on these sensitive species.

Images he shared on social media show the extent of the damage that anchors can do to the seagrass. Deidun explained that the images were taken from Comino’s Crystal Lagoon, as he lamented the fact that each year, more and more boats continue to destroy the species.

The biologist points to enforced legislation as the only measure that can reduce the degradation of Posidonia oceanica. Deidun referenced strict legislation that was approved in the west of the Mediterranean, as the Balearic Islands had prohibited anchoring on any Posidonia meadows surrounding the archipelago.

MaltaToday also spoke to the Environmental and Resources Authority (ERA) which acknowledged the species’ deterioration due to human impacts, but stated that the meadows “are in a good state of health.”

An ERA spokesperson also pointed this newspaper to a 2023 document on conservation objectives and measures for Malta’s marine Natura 2000 sites. However, the 78-page document only references awareness campaigns on the importance of the seagrass, as there is no mention of introducing areas where anchoring is prohibited.

“Another measure to aid the preservation of Posidonia in relation to anchoring seeks to provide environment-friendly alternative methods for anchoring activities,” the ERA spokesperson stated.

He concluded by saying, “ERA will be implementing a pilot action as part of a LIFE IP project led by the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) on such new alternative anchoring methods.”