Joseph Muscat lawyer says PL leadership saw him as 'an obstacle' if he contested internal election

In a Facebook post, Psaila said he was encouraged to get involved in the PL’s administration, but noted that he had already committed himself to his profession. Among other cases, he is representing ex-Labour leader Joseph Muscat in connection with the fraudulent Vitals hospital concession.

“Those who are leading the party felt that this could be an obstacle for the party.”

Psaila said that despite not contesting for PL president, he will still contribute in other ways. The post of PL president is being contested by TVM’s former head of news Norma Saliba, and former Msida mayor Alex Sciberras.

Nominations for the upcoming PL elections closed on Sunday, as the internal elections are set to take place on September 13 and 14.

Each vacant role was filled with either one or two people contesting whilst the executive members, open for 12 members, received 38 nominations.