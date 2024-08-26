Bajada seeks Commission, Fisheries Committee action over illegal sale of Lampuki

Labour MEP Thomas Bajada has written to the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee and the European Commission to take immediate action over concerns raised by Lampuki fishers over the sale of the fish at other member states during the closed season.

“This situation poses a significant threat to the EU's conservation efforts and the work of GFCM in promoting sustainable management of this culturally important fish stock in Maltese homes. Furthermore, illegal fishing during the closed season not only violates these regulations but also disrupts the level playing field in the Mediterranean Sea, unfairly disadvantaging our fishers,” the MEP said in a letter to committee head Spanish MEP Carmen Crespo Díaz dated 12 August.

The issue first made headlines locally after videos circulating on social media showed Lampuki (Common Dolphinfish) being sold by Italian fishmongers, despite a Europe-wide directive barring them from doing so.

As stipulated in paragraph 23 of GFCM Recommendation GFCM/46/2023/14 and Article 82 of Regulation (EU) 2023/2124 of the European Parliament and Council, it is established that fishing for Dolphinfish is prohibited between 1 January and 14 August each year, including the current year, 2024.

Reacting to the videos making rounds on social media, Nationalist MEP Peter Agius slammed government over failing to act on the “discrimination” against Maltese fishermen, who he said have to abide by the rules, while their European and Mediterranean counterparts do not.

The most notable new measures are the 10 kilos per day per maximum catch for each fisherman, the opening of the season on 15 August, and the need for the fish to be larger than 35cm.

Next to be drawn in was Fisheries Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said, who slammed the Nationalist MEP for what she said was “misinformation”.

“Read, understand the laws, and then speak,” Bugeja Said said in reply to Agius’s statements.

Malta “worked hard to negotiate a decent quota for local fishing enthusiasts,” the MEP said, explaining that the first proposal only allowed hobbyists to catch one Lampuka per day. “Today, hobbyists can catch up to 10 kilos every day or 70 kilos a week, this means that a boat with three fishermen can catch up to 30 kilos every day.”

“Peter,” she said, addressing the MEP, “this is all populism from your end and unfortunately this campaign of misinformation is misleading Malta’s fishing enthusiasts. I understand that you’re just starting in the European Parliament but I hoped that you’d do your research and also understand how these laws are drawn up.”

She said before the rules were drawn up, fishers were allowed to fish after Santa Marija feast, and Maltese fishermen were the only ones seeking to catch the fish, but now “it has become everyone’s catch.”

“If there is a rule, it must apply to everyone, I will never accept that Malta is at a disadvantage,” she said.

But Bajada has refused to be drawn up in a political tit-for-tat over the issue, seeking clarification from the committee and the commission before making any public statements.

He told this newspaper that in questions to the European Commission, he demanded clarification on how the situation is being monitored. He also asked what steps will be taken to ensure a level playing field among EU and third-country fishers in the Mediterranean Sea, together with effective results to conservation efforts.

In a separate letter to the fisheries committee, the same concerns were forwarded, seeking action from European authorities.

“It is imperative to ensure that all Member States comply with these regulations and that both EU and third-country fishers operate under equitable conditions. Protecting our fish stocks is essential for food security, social justice, and environmental sustainability,” he said.