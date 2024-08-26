Rangers stop fire from escalating on the Victoria Lines at Dwejra

Over the weekend, the Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) intervened to extinguish a fire that had been kindled dangerously close to a protected pine tree at the Victoria Lines in Dwejra.

"The Rangers were just minutes away and swiftly arrived on site, instructing the couple to extinguish the fire immediately," the MRU stated on a Facebook post. "The couple had only two small drinking flasks with less than one litre of water, yet they decided to kindle a fire that could have engulfed the whole area."

The Victoria Lines, a series of fortifications spanning 12 kilometres across Malta, is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. However, the area is also home to old structures, rubble walls, and a dense pine grove, making it particularly vulnerable to fire hazards. Although the site is not designated as a Natura 2000 area, it holds significant historical and cultural value.

"Kindling a fire closer than five metres to protected pine trees is illegal, as is damaging rubble walls," the MRU added. "This is not a matter of ignorance, but of severe neglect and a lack of common sense."

They urged the Maltese government to draft fire legislation that not only regulates fires in public spaces but also provides proper guidance for outdoor enthusiasts on how to kindle fires responsibly.

"We urge everyone to take fire safety seriously," they said. "What you wouldn't do in your own house, don't do in nature. Eliminate any risks!"

Additionally, the rangers emphasised the importance of following basic fire safety guidelines, such as “making sure it's legal, elevating the fire off the ground, keeping it five metres away from the tree canopy, and having a large jerry can with water or a fire extinguisher nearby (not stoved away somewhere).”

The organisation is currently compiling a report on the incident and will submit it to the police for further action.