Roberta Metsola pays tribute to Caruana Galizia on what should have been her 60th birthday

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola paid tribute to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on what should have been her 60th birthday.

“She fought, but was more than the warrior we often remember her as. Daphne was a mother, daughter, sister, wife. She was sharp, witty, and incredibly brave. She laughed, she loved, and she lived a life cut too short by those who could not accept that 'one woman with a laptop' stood in front of their malign ways,” the EP President said.

Metsola said that as people continue to fight for justice, “we remember Daphne – smiling.”

Good governance NGO Repubblika also paid tribute to the journalist, reminding people that justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia has still not been served.

“Repubblika was born in the aftermath of Daphne's assassination. Staying silent is not an option. We continue to demand justice for Daphne, her stories, and for all of us, who deserve to live in a country in which the rule of law reigns supreme and good governance and high standards in public life are the cornerstones of our democracy,” the NGO said.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb outside her Bidnija home.

The two men accused of being the triggermen in the fatal 2017 car bombing pleaded guilty, nine hours into the start of their murder trial, just two days short of the fifth-year anniversary of the assassination.

George Degiorgio, 58, known as iċ-Ċiniż and his brother Alfred Degiorgio, 56, known as il-Fulu, pleaded guilty shortly after the midday break at 3pm, reversing their earlier plea of not guilty.

The trial of the murder’s suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech is yet to start almost seven years after she was murdered.