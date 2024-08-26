Nine collisions on Marsa-Hamrun bypass caused morning traffic jam, TM says

A severe traffic jam along the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass on Monday morning was the result of nine collisions on the arterial road, according to Transport Malta.

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, the transport regulator said the morning traffic delays were due to several accidents that took place between 5am and 110am.

The first incident happened at 5am and involved a taxi and a pedestrian. “Transport Malta promptly coordinated with emergency services, leading to the closure of one carriagewau which led to more disruptions towards the southbound direction until the road was safe and clear to reopen,” the regulator said.

Other incidents took place in different parts of the main road. One accident, which occured at almost 9am and involved a pregnant woman, resulted in traffic delays in the northbound directions.

Transport Malta said it increased enforcement officers in the affected junctures, such as the Qormi-Mrieħel roundabout. The regulator said it also made use of its traffic control centre to restore traffic back to normal.