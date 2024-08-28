Ghirxi family slam government for not consulting them before launching inquiry

Femicide victim Nicolette Ghirxi’s family is concerned that government has launched an independent inquiry into her murder without consulting them.

The family said their original request was for an Independent Inquiry to be initiated by the Prime Minister, under the powers granted to him by Article 4 of Chapter 273 of the Laws of Malta.

On Tuesday, government announced that it has launched an inquiry into her case, focusing on the support she received from social services prior to her death.

But the family insist the inquiry must be broad in scope, aiming to uncover all circumstances leading to Nicolette's tragic death and to determine whether the State fulfilled its obligations to prevent and protect her life.

Moreover, the Ghirxi family said they expected to be consulted and involved in the drafting of the terms of reference for the appointed board. They said that the inquiry must thoroughly examine whether the State took the necessary positive measures to safeguard Nicolette’s life, as required by law.

The family is adamant that only a comprehensive inquiry can ensure that justice is served and that the necessary lessons are learned to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Ghirxi was killed by her ex-partner Edward Johnston in her Birkirkara flat, her body found in the early hours of Monday 12 August.

Her murder sparked widespread debate on whether the police force has the necessary means to prevent femicides and other forms of gender-based violence.